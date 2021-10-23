SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

