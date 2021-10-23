OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,760 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

