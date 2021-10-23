SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.