SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.