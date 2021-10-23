Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

WING opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.62, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

