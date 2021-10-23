Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

