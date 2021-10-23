monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.70.

Shares of MNDY opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.84. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $47,316,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on monday.com (MNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.