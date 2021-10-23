Zacks Investment Research Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

