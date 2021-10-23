Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

MVST stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Microvast has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

