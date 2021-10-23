Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

