Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,218,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,786 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 303,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 289.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217,749 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

