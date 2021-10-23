Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

