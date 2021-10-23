Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

