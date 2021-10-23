Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.53.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

