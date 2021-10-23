Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,450.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

