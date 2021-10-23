Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Quilter Plc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

