Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,852 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $27.68 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

