Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 287,591 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 512.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 287,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.