Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

NETI stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

