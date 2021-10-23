OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

OPRX stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

