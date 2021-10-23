Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $590.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $665.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

