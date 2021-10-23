Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $324,850.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $54,212,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $56,994,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

