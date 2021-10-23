Truist Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $36.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

