89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $122,430.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.