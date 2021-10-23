Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $215,400.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 47,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

