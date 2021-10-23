ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 12,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,485,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

The firm has a market cap of $547.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

