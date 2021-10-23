Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Earnings Miss

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $101.36. Approximately 31,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,278,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Nucor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.