Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 4.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.58. 26,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,234,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

