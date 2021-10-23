John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 106,752 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.