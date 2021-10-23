Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,405 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

