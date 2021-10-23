Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124,870 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

