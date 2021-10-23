Legal & General Group Plc Buys 10,263 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,049. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

