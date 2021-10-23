Zacks Investment Research Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

