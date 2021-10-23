$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. BrightView posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.