Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of SBNY opened at $315.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,751 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $4,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

