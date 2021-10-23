Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of SIC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.