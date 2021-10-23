HC Wainwright Boosts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $26.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

