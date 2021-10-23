Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

