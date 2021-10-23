Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
About Norway Royal Salmon AS
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.