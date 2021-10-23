JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Strategic Education worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 488.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

