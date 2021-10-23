Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Neutral

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

