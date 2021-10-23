National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 250.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $944,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.