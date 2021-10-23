Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,180 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

