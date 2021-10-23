JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.16 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of SPX FLOW worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

