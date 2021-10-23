JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.