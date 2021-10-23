Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

