American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.