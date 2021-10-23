Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 616.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 498,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,888.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 338,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after buying an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

