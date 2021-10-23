Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $513,919.43 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.48 and its 200-day moving average is $297.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

