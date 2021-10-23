William J. Dunaway Sells 5,822 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

