SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells $591,569.61 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saqib Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60.

SWTX stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

